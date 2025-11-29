Patriots' Jared Wilson: Won't play Monday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Wilson sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 12 win over the Bengals, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Monday night. While the rookie from Georgia is out in Week 13, expect Ben Brown to operate as the Patriots' starting left guard.
