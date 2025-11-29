default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wilson sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 12 win over the Bengals, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Monday night. While the rookie from Georgia is out in Week 13, expect Ben Brown to operate as the Patriots' starting left guard.

More News