Patriots' Jared Wilson: Won't play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 2025 third-round pick from Georgia sustained a concussion in the Week 16 win over the Ravens and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. Ben Brown will likely start in place of Wilson at left guard in the Week 17 divisional matchup.
More News
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: DNP to open Week 17 prep•
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: Won't play Monday night•
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Patriots' Jared Wilson: Won't return to Week 12 game•