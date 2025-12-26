default-cbs-image
Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 third-round pick from Georgia sustained a concussion in the Week 16 win over the Ravens and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. Ben Brown will likely start in place of Wilson at left guard in the Week 17 divisional matchup.

