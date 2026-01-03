Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wilson has not practiced or played since entering the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens. The lack of progression through the league's protocol puts the rookie third-rounder in jeopardy of being sidelined for the start of the playoffs, though he would have an extra week to recover if the Patriots were to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning Sunday and the Broncos were to lose to the Chargers. Ben Brown should start at left guard for a second straight game in Wilson's absence.