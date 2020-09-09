Stidham (hip) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Stidham lost the starting job to Cam Newton during training camp, but he'll be available as a backup for Sunday's game season opener the Dolphins. We have yet to see much of Stidham, as he threw just four passes in his 2019 rookie season, but he's on standby in case Newton -- who played just two games last year due to a foot injury -- suffers another injury
