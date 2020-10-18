Stidham is slated to back up Cam Newton in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.
The team made veteran QB Brian Hoyer inactive Sunday, which confirms that Stidham is now viewed as the team's top backup signal caller now that Newton is back in action following a one-game absence.
