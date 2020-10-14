Stidham's teammate, Cam Newton, was removed from the Patriots' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
With that, Newton is in line to start Sunday's game against the Broncos, while Stidham is now slated to revert to a backup role in Week 6, along with fellow QB Brian Hoyer.
More News
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Could start Week 5•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Rough time in mop-up duty•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Won't start against Chiefs•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Could start, game uncertain•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Back to full health•