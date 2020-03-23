Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Competing with Hoyer
The Patriots' signing of Brian Hoyer suggests Stidham has a good chance to earn the starting quarterback job, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
It's a good sign for Stidham that the team signed Hoyer instead of a more accomplished veteran, though there's still time to add further competition to the quarterback room before Week 1. WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports that Hoyer's agent said the 34-year-old was told he'd have a chance to compete for the starting job, presumably squaring off against Stidham this summer. The 2019 fourth-round pick beat out Hoyer for the backup job last offseason, prompting the Patriots to release the veteran at the end of August.
