Stidham could get playing time over the final two weeks of the regular season, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Bill Belichick never wavered in his commitment to Cam Newton as the starting quarterback while the Patriots were competing for a playoff spot, but the coach sounded a bit more open to the idea of playing Stidham after Sunday's loss to Miami officially ended the longshot wild-card bid. In fact, Belichick said "we'll see" when reporters asked him if he'd take a look at Stidham over the final two weeks of the season. The coach has a bit of extra time to make his decision on a Week 16 starters, as the Patriots will host the Bills on Monday Night Football.