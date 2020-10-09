Stidham is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots in Monday's game against the Broncos if Cam Newton (illness) isn't cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of the contest, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Newton is believed to be asymptomatic since testing positive for the coronavirus Oct. 3 and has been participating in the Patriots' Zoom meetings this week, but at this point, he's uncertain to clear all COVID-19-related protocols prior to Monday's game. If Newton is sidelined for a second straight game, the Patriots appear inclined to turn to Stidham rather than Brian Hoyer, who started in last week's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs. Hoyer (15 for 24 for 130 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble) struggled to move the offense before he was pulled in the third quarter in favor Stidham, who proceeded to throw a touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry before being picked off on two occasions in the fourth quarter. Stidham's showing appears to have been encouraging enough to move him ahead of Hoyer in the pecking order, but the former would still probably rank as a low-end option in two-quarterback leagues if Newton is forced to miss time.