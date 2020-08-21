NFL Network's Mike Giardi notes that Stidham has been dealing with some leg/hip discomfort and it could be several weeks before the QB is back to 100 percent, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

That said, this sounds like an issue that Stidham plans to work through, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels indicating Friday, "I'm pretty sure he'll be ready to roll the next time we practice." Stidham has been competing with Cam Newton for the Patriots' starting QB job. It's a gig that Newton is favored to land, and if Stidham's hip/leg issue persists at all, it won't help his chances of prevailing. On the plus side, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that precautionary tests Stidham took Thursday at a local hospital came back negative