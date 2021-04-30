The Patriots' selection of Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft could present a threat to Stidham's roster spot, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

With 2020 starter Cam Newton having been re-signed this offseason and Jones now on board to be groomed to be the team's long-term answer at QB, Stidham's role with the Patriots is currently unclear. That could change if either Newton or Jones are forced to miss time, but if all three approach the season healthy, then New England's coaching staff will have to make a call on whether to keep three signal-callers. In such a scenario, it's possible that Stidham could be the odd man out.