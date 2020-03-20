With Tom Brady officially a member of the Buccaneers, Stidham and Cody Kessler are currently the only QBs the Patriots have under contract for 2020.

That said, it seems likely the team will add a quarterback or two via trade, free agency or the NFL Draft. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Stidham, who turns 24 in August, "is considered mature beyond his years" and "has shown a knack for making plays on the move," but it remains to be seen if the Patriots will look create a scenario in which the 2019 fourth-rounder has a chance to immediately claim the top job, or one in which veteran competition is brought in with an eye toward affording Stidham added time to develop into a reliable NFL starter.