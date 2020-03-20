Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Franchise moves on from Brady
With Tom Brady officially a member of the Buccaneers, Stidham and Cody Kessler are currently the only QBs the Patriots have under contract for 2020.
That said, it seems likely the team will add a quarterback or two via trade, free agency or the NFL Draft. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Stidham, who turns 24 in August, "is considered mature beyond his years" and "has shown a knack for making plays on the move," but it remains to be seen if the Patriots will look create a scenario in which the 2019 fourth-rounder has a chance to immediately claim the top job, or one in which veteran competition is brought in with an eye toward affording Stidham added time to develop into a reliable NFL starter.
More News
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Spends season as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Stays on as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Shows chemistry with Thomas•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Solid effort in NFL debut•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Strong showing in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: New England selects in fourth•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...