After replacing Cam Newton early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers, Stidham completed six of 10 pass attempts for 64 yards and a pick.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, coach Bill Belichick noted that he took Newton out of Sunday's game (with the Patriots trailing by 27 points) in order to give Stidham more experience, adding that he's "absolutely" staying with Newton as the team's starting QB heading into Week 8.