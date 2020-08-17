Stidham, Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer split the Patriots' QB reps "fairly evenly" during Monday's practice, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Howe notes that Stidham "had the best day of the trio" Monday, but we wouldn't read too much into that, as we'd expect Newton -- the favorite to claim the team's top QB job -- to have sharp practice sessions of his own, as he grows more comfortable with New England's offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Gets competition from Cam•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Competing with Hoyer•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Franchise moves on from Brady•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Spends season as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Stays on as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Shows chemistry with Thomas•