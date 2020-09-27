Stidham (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Stidham is the No. 3 quarterback behind Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer, so he'll watch Sunday's game in street clothes. Newton is the unequivocal starting QB for the Patriots, and as long as he stays healthy, Stidham -- a 2019 fourth-round pick -- will focus on developing this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Back to full health•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Will back up Newton•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Works through hip issue•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Appears bothered by hip•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Dealing with leg/hip discomfort•