Stidham is dealing with a leg injury and isn't expected to do much work, if any, at Friday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Any absence will free up more first-team reps for Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer. Recent reports from Patriots camp suggest Stidham has been struggling, but it's possible his leg injury is part of the problem.
