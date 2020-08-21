Jeff Howe of The Athletic relays that from what's been told, the leg injury that Stidham suffered Friday "doesn't sound overly concerning."

With that in mind, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels believes that Stidham will be ready to practice the next time the Patriots are back on the field, which is slated to be Sunday. If that's the case, at that time Stidham will continue to vie with Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer for the Patriots' starting QB job, an assignment that Newton is favored to secure.