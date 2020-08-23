Stidham (hip) practiced Sunday, but didn't participate in team drills, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
While Stidham reportedly deals with some hip/leg discomfort, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com suggested Sunday that "it feels like Stidham's status in the QB picture is fading the last two practices." Meanwhile Howe notes that Newton, the favorite to be the team's No. 1 QB in Week 1, has "sustained momentum from the end of last week." That's a notion echoed by Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican, who believes that Newton is on "the fast track" to becoming the team's starting signal-caller.
