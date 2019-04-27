Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: New England selects in fourth
The Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.
Stidham is a former blue chip recruit who showed various levels of promise with first Baylor and then Auburn, but he never lived up to his recruiting pedigree in terms of production, and he never displayed the kind of tools you'd need to project much further development. Stidham conventionally profiles as a backup at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds with various adequate traits but none that are truly reassuring. He finished his collegiate career completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 7,217 yards (8.5 YPA), 48 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, so there's a little bit of skill for the Patriots to mold and then probably pawn off to another team in a trade a couple years from now.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...