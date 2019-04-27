The Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Stidham is a former blue chip recruit who showed various levels of promise with first Baylor and then Auburn, but he never lived up to his recruiting pedigree in terms of production, and he never displayed the kind of tools you'd need to project much further development. Stidham conventionally profiles as a backup at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds with various adequate traits but none that are truly reassuring. He finished his collegiate career completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 7,217 yards (8.5 YPA), 48 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, so there's a little bit of skill for the Patriots to mold and then probably pawn off to another team in a trade a couple years from now.