Stidham finished the 2020 season with 22 completions on 44 passing attempts for 256 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in five appearances.

Stidham, who also logged seven carries for seven yards, spent the bulk of the campaign as Cam Newton's top backup and remains under contract with New England through the 2022 season. The future role of the 2019 fourth-rounder has yet to be determined, with the Patriots facing plenty of offseason personnel decisions, including whether or not to try to retain Newton, who's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. The team could also look elsewhere in free agency and the draft, so it's way too early to get a handle on Stidham's 2021 fantasy prospects.