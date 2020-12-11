Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday that the Patriots have no plans to install Stidham as their starting QB at this time, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Stidham replaced veteran signal-caller Cam Newton with 10:12 remaining in Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Rams and proceeded to complete five of seven passes for 27 yards. Despite Newton's struggles in Week 14, the Patriots have no plans to make a QB switch in advance of the team's Dec. 20 tilt against the Dolphins. At 6-7, New England's playoff hopes are slim, but it's clear that Belichick believes Newton gives the team a better chance to win at this stage of the season.