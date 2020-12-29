Stidham completed four of 11 passes for 44 yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills, after entering the game on the Patriots' second drive of the third quarter in place of teammate Cam Newton.

Stidham was called into the game after Newton struggled once again, completing five of 10 passes for just 34 yards. Although Newton did score another rushing touchdown, New England's inability to build drives, along with the state of Monday's blowout defeat, presented an opportunity to get Stidham some game reps. With little to play for in Week 17 versus the Jets, the Pats could well decide to evaluate Stidham in the starting role to close out the campaign.