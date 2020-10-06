Stidham entered the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter and completed five of 13 passes for 60 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also gained three yards on two rushes.

Stidham took over for Brian Hoyer and had an eventful last quarter-plus. The second-year signal-caller saw his first pass attempt picked off by Tyrann Mathieu, but the interception was subsequently nullified by a pass interference penalty. However, he'd have no such luck later in the evening, when Mathieu got his hands on a ball that deflected off Julian Edelman's hands and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:48 remaining. Stidham's one bright spot came on a four-yard touchdown toss -- the first of his career -- to N'Keal Harry to cap off his first drive early in the fourth quarter. With Hoyer not doing much to stand out in his own right Monday, it's possible Stidham gets the starting nod in Week 5 against the Broncos if Cam Newton (illness) remains sidelined for that contest.