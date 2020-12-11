Stidham entered Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Rams with 10:12 remaining and completed five of seven passes for 27 yards while adding one rush for three yards.

The second-year signal-caller saw fourth-quarter action for the second time in four days, but the context was significantly different Thursday. In Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers, Stidham came in for mop-up duty for a resting Cam Newton, while Thursday, it could easily be inferred the substitution took place as a result of Newton's ineffectiveness as much as anything else. With Newton also dealing with what appears to be a nagging abdomen injury that may not necessarily completely heal despite the extended time between Thursday and a Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins on Dec. 20, Stidham appears to have a reasonable chance of taking the reins of the offense for that contest. However, given the Patriots' typically secretive nature about personnel, there may not be any insight until New England officially begins preparations for that contest sometime next week.