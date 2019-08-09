Stidham completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener, a 31-3 win over the Lions.

It's just one game, but Stidham took care of the ball, had some nice throws and displayed solid poise for a rookie fourth-rounder. The 23-year-old is obviously no threat to Tom Brady's starting job, but the early returns have been good and Stidham looks like a signal-caller worth grooming. Whether that occurs with him as the team's No. 3 signal-caller or as Tom Brady's direct backup in 2019 remains to be seen, though with that in mind, we'd be surprised if the team let veteran Brian Hoyer go.

More News
Our Latest Stories