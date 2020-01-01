Stidham completed two of four pass attempts for 14 yards and a pick in three appearances during the 2019 regular season.

The 2019 fourth-rounder spent his entire rookie season as Tom Brady's top backup after the team parted ways with veteran QB Brian Hoyer in advance of Week 1. Predictably, Stidham's game action was restricted to a trio of garbage-time appearances, with Brady playing the Patriots' entire 16-game slate. Behind the scenes, however, Stidham's throwing ability and all-around work in practice this past season has drawn praise from both his teammates and coaches, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Once the Patriots' season is over, there will be plenty of focus on Brady's status with the franchise, and it won't be until that's settled that Stidham's 2020 fantasy outlook can be accurately assessed.