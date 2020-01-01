Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Spends season as Brady's backup
Stidham completed two of four pass attempts for 14 yards and a pick in three appearances during the 2019 regular season.
The 2019 fourth-rounder spent his entire rookie season as Tom Brady's top backup after the team parted ways with veteran QB Brian Hoyer in advance of Week 1. Predictably, Stidham's game action was restricted to a trio of garbage-time appearances, with Brady playing the Patriots' entire 16-game slate. Behind the scenes, however, Stidham's throwing ability and all-around work in practice this past season has drawn praise from both his teammates and coaches, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Once the Patriots' season is over, there will be plenty of focus on Brady's status with the franchise, and it won't be until that's settled that Stidham's 2020 fantasy outlook can be accurately assessed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.