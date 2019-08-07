Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Strong showing in training camp
Stidham has performed well in training camp to date, NFL.com's Jelani Scott reports.
While the 22-year-old is obviously no threat to supplant starter Tom Brady, the fourth-rounder's strong showing in training camp suggests that the team has unearthed a QB worth grooming. With Brady unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions, Stidham is on track to see his first game action as a pro in that contest.
