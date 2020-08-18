Stidham tossed three interceptions during Tuesday's practice, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Stidham reportedly outplayed Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer on Monday, but it was a different story on the second day of padded practice as the second-year pro had eight completion and three INTs on his 11 pass attempts. Newton remains the favorite for the Week 1 start, while Hoyer may be part of the competition in name only. Stidham lands somewhere in the middle, hoping to make an impression over the next few weeks.
