Stidham completed two of three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.
The 24-year-old took over during the fourth quarter with New England leading 38-0, and he found Gunner Olszewski for a 38-yard touchdown for the final score of the day. Stidham previously saw game action Week 7 with the Patriots on the other end of a blowout, and he should continue to operate as the team's No. 2 quarterback while Cam Newton remains healthy.
