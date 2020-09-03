Stidham (hip) is no longer in contention to start at QB for the Patriots, following the announcement that Cam Newton has secured the job, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Stidham has reportedly been managing a hip issue of late, which didn't help his cause, but Newton has impressed the team's coaching staff since signing with New England and offers a nice mix of talent and experience as the franchise transitions from long-time signal caller Tom Brady. Newton is currently healthy, but he has dealt with injuries in the past, so Stidham -- who remains highly-regarded by the Patriots' brass -- will be on call in the event that Newton finds himself sidelined at any point this season.