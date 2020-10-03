Stidham won't get the call in place of Cam Newton (illness) if the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Chiefs goes ahead, as Brian Hoyer will get the nod instead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Newton, caused the game to be postponed. The NFL hopes to merely delay the game by a day or two, though that was the initial plan regarding the Titans/Steelers contest as well, which eventually got cancelled and will be made up during a later week. In either case, Stidham is still another injury away from starting snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Could start, game uncertain•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Back to full health•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Will back up Newton•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Works through hip issue•
-
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Appears bothered by hip•