Stidham won't get the call in place of Cam Newton (illness) if the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Chiefs goes ahead, as Brian Hoyer will get the nod instead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Newton, caused the game to be postponed. The NFL hopes to merely delay the game by a day or two, though that was the initial plan regarding the Titans/Steelers contest as well, which eventually got cancelled and will be made up during a later week. In either case, Stidham is still another injury away from starting snaps.