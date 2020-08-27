Though he's been managing a hip issue, Stidham has been able to practice this week, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.
The report notes that the QB saw his most extensive work of late during Thursday's practice session. Though the Patriots have yet to name a starting QB, the general consensus among the team's local beat writers is that Cam Newton has pulled away in the competition.
