McCourty notched seven tackles (six solo), one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington.

McCourty played a key role in holding Colt McCoy to just 119 passing yards during Sunday's contest. The veteran cornerback is thriving as a starter in New England's secondary this season, and he'll look to keep his momentum up Thursday against the Giants.

