Patriots' Jason McCourty: Grabs first INT
McCourty notched seven tackles (six solo), one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington.
McCourty played a key role in holding Colt McCoy to just 119 passing yards during Sunday's contest. The veteran cornerback is thriving as a starter in New England's secondary this season, and he'll look to keep his momentum up Thursday against the Giants.
More News
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Re-signed for two years•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Wants to continue playing•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Records 70 tackles•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Interception in win•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Traded to New England•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Three interceptions in 2017•
