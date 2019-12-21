Play

McCourty (groin) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bills.

McCourty appeared to have aggravated the groin injury that kept him out of three of the last four games. More information regarding the severity of the injury should emerge after the game.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends