McCourty recorded three tackles (all solo), two passes defensed, including an interception, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Bills.

McCourty's interception was his first with the Patriots. On the season, he has 65 tackles (52 solo) and 10 passes defensed, including the one interception. Looking ahead, McCourty and the Patriots will take on the Jets in Week 17.

