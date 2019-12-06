Patriots' Jason McCourty: Listed as questionable
McCourty (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
McCourty logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a shot at retaking the field following a two-game absence. If the veteran's groin injury forces him to miss any more time, on the other hand, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones would stand to once again play increased roles on defense.
