McCourty (groin) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

McCourty suffered the injury during the team's Week 16 win over the Bills. That he was projected to participate in limited fashion is a positive sign for his availability in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Dolphins.

