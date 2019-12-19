Play

McCourty (groin) is questionable for Saturday's crucial matchup against the Bills.

McCourty logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a shot at retaking the field versus Buffalo on Saturday after a one-game absence. The veteran will draw his usual start at cornerback Week 16 if cleared to play.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories