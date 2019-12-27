Play

McCourty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

McCourty aggravated the groin injury during Week 16 and worked as a limited practice participant this week. The 32-year-old missed three off the previous five games due to the issue, leaving his status for the regular-season finale up in the air.

