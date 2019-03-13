The Patriots will sign McCourty to a two-year deal to remain with the team through the 2020 season, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 31-year-old cornerback will thus continue to play in the same secondary with his twin brother, safety Devin McCourty, on the heels of solid 2018 campaign in which he recorded 70 tackles and a pick for the Patriots. The Patriots figure to deploy (Jason) McCourty as their second or third cornerback, depending on the progression of 23-year-old J.C. Jackson.