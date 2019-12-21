Play

McCourty (groin) is active for Saturday's game against the Bills.

McCourty has missed three of the last four games, but he's back in the fold with the AFC East title on the line. The 32-year-old will work as the Patriots' No. 2 cornerback, as he's allowed just 4.8 yards per target and zero touchdowns this year.

