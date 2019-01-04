Patriots' Jason McCourty: Records 70 tackles
McCourty finished up the 2018 regular season with 70 tackles and a pick in 15 games.
Though the 31-year-old has put up better IDP numbers during his career, McCourty no doubt relished the opportunity to play with his twin brother, Devin, at the NFL level. The cornerback is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but it's not hard to imagine him re-upping for another year, with Devin McCourty under contract with New England through the 2019 season.
