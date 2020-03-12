Patriots' Jason McCourty: Signed through 2020
The Patriots have picked up their contract option on McCourty (groin) for 2020, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Patriots are paying McCourty a $500,000 roster bonus, while his $2.65 million base salary won't be guaranteed unless he's on the Week 1 roster, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports. The veteran cornerback will be 33 years old during the 2020 campaign, coming off a 2019 season in which he played at a high level prior to suffering a groin injury in November. McCourty was limited to two games and eight snaps over the final six weeks of the regular season, eventually undergoing groin surgery in January. He should be back as a starter in 2020, but it's less clear if his brother -- star free safety Devin McCourty -- will re-sign with the Patriots.
