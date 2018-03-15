Patriots' Jason McCourty: Traded to New England
The Browns have traded McCourty to the Patriots along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice, ESPN's Pat McManamon reports.
In the process, McCourty will join his twin brother, Devin, who plays safety for the Patriots. Jason McCourty will help fill the void created by the free agent departure of Malcolm Butler, joining a cornerback corps that also includes Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones. In his only season with the Browns, the 30-year-old logged 65 tackles and three picks in 14 games.
