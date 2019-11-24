Play

McCourty (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

McCourty surfaced on the injury report Friday and was unable to recover enough this matchup. He'll miss his first game since the 2017 season. Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones will lead the cornerback corps while J.C. Jackson is expected to see an uptick in snaps as well.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories