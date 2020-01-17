Play

McCourty recently underwent surgery to address his groin injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

McCourty was inactive for five of New England's final seven games -- including the playoff loss to the Titans -- and played only nine total snaps due to the groin injury. The 32-year-old is under contract for 2020, but the Patriots could save $3.8 million by cutting him, leaving his status with the team somewhat up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories