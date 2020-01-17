Patriots' Jason McCourty: Undergoes groin surgery
McCourty recently underwent surgery to address his groin injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
McCourty was inactive for five of New England's final seven games -- including the playoff loss to the Titans -- and played only nine total snaps due to the groin injury. The 32-year-old is under contract for 2020, but the Patriots could save $3.8 million by cutting him, leaving his status with the team somewhat up in the air.
More News
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Won't play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Draws questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Logs limited session•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Won't play Week 17•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Questionable Week 17•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Projected as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...