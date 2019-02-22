Patriots' Jason McCourty: Wants to continue playing
McCourty plans to play football in 2019, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.
Both McCourty twins have confirmed their intention to continue playing, with only Devin under contract for 2019. Jason likely hopes to re-sign with the Patriots, but he apparently is willing to join another team if it doesn't work out. He started 12 of 16 regular-season games in 2018, piling up 70 tackles (54 solo), 10 passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble, later adding nine tackles and four PDs in three playoff games.
More News
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Records 70 tackles•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Interception in win•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Traded to New England•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Three interceptions in 2017•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Posts season-high 10 tackles•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Season-high nine tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?