McCourty plans to play football in 2019, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Both McCourty twins have confirmed their intention to continue playing, with only Devin under contract for 2019. Jason likely hopes to re-sign with the Patriots, but he apparently is willing to join another team if it doesn't work out. He started 12 of 16 regular-season games in 2018, piling up 70 tackles (54 solo), 10 passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble, later adding nine tackles and four PDs in three playoff games.

