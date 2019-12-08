Play

McCourty (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

McCourty missed the past two games with the groin issue, and after logging limited practices throughout the week, will finally return to action. With the veteran finally healthy to return, he's expected to assumed a starting cornerback role across from Stephon Gilmore.

