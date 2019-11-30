Play

The Patriots have downgraded McCourty (groin) to out for Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

The absence will mark McCourty's second straight since suffering a groin injury. It is also just his second game missed since the 2017 season. Look for J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones to again see increased workloads as a result.

