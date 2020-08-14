McCourty (groin) practiced Friday and said afterward that he's "open and willing" to the idea of playing some safety in 2020, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

McCourty missed four games, including the team's postseason loss to Tennessee, in 2019, but he's back in the saddle. The 33-year-old has played cornerback his entire career, but the team may want him to play alongside his brother Devin more at safety. Regardless, this likely means McCourty's average of 40.3 defensive snaps per game will either stay steady or rise.